Left Menu

Nushrratt Bharuccha begins shooting for 'Selfiee'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has started shooting for 'Selfiee' in Bhopal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:38 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha begins shooting for 'Selfiee'
Nushrratt Bharuccha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has started shooting for 'Selfiee' in Bhopal. Excited about the shoot, Nushrratt said, "I am super excited to be a part of the Selfiee cast and looking forward to working on one more film with Akshay sir.. And that too right after Ram Setu, which makes it even more special!"

'Selfiee', which also features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty, is being helmed by Raj Mehta. "Ofcourse my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done Ajeeb Datsaans with, he is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day everyday! Selfiee is going to be one mad fun ride. I'm also really looking forward to working with Emraan sir and Diana. I've enjoyed watching their movies and excited to be working with them on Selfiee," she added.

Nushrratt also took to her social media to share a glimpse of the warm welcome she received on the sets from the production house. Meanwhile, Nushrratt is also waiting for the release of her film 'Hurdang'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022