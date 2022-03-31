Left Menu

Rupali Ganguly excited about 'Anupamaa' prequel

Rupali Ganguly's ongoing popular serial 'Anupamaa' is all set to get its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:49 IST
Rupali Ganguly excited about 'Anupamaa' prequel
Rupali Ganguly (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Rupali Ganguly's ongoing popular serial 'Anupamaa' is all set to get its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America'. The prequel will invite viewers to watch Anupamaa's (Rupali) life unfold in the early years of her marriage.

Reprising the role of Anupamaa in the prequel, Rupali said, "Anupamaa is a character that has seen me grow as an actor and a woman. It brings me immense joy to see Hotstar Specials presents Anupama - Namaste America, become the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show. The prequel will showcase a side that's never been seen before. As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character." The prequel, with 11 episodes, will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022