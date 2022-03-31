Left Menu

Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor's 'Moonshot' to release on Prime Video on April 1

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:53 IST
Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor's 'Moonshot' to release on Prime Video on April 1
Romantic comedy movie ''Moonshot'' will be hit Prime Video on April 1, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

Starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor in the lead, the movie follows journey of the lead pair as they join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others, embarking upon a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course.

The film is directed by Christopher Winterbauer and also features Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff in pivotal roles, Prime Video said in a statement.

Max Taxe has penned the screenplay for the movie, which is produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin.

Michael Riley McGrath, Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Dana Fox and Michelle Morrissey serve as executive producers.

''Moonshot'' is a Berlanti Schechter Films/Entertainment 360 production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

