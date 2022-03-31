Left Menu

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to be shot in Paris

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:41 IST
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Apart from India, the shooting of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' will also take place in four European places including Paris. In India, the filming is scheduled to happen in three different locations. However, the names have not been disclosed yet.

For the unversed, 'Bawaal' is filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. A day ago, the makers announced the release date of 'Bawaal'. They have locked April 7, 2023, as the film's release date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

