Netflix developing interactive romantic comedy 'Choose Love'

The world of love in 2022 involves swiping, picking, and general interactivity, and now, Netflix viewers will soon be able to make romantic decisions for characters in one of the streamer's movies. Expanding its interactive content offerings, Netflix has ordered a new interactive romantic comedy film titled 'Choose Love', reported Variety.

Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Scott Michael Foster and Jordi Webber are starring in 'Choose Love', the streaming giant's first rom-com to receive the interactive treatment. Stuart McDonald is directing the feature that is being produced by Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Mel Turner and Axel Paton.

Josann McGibbon, who wrote the 1999 Julia Roberts rom-com 'Runaway Bride' as well as Disney's 'Descendants' franchise, penned the project and will serve as an executive producer. The feature will offer viewers the ability to decide what journey the main characters take over the course of this love story, making decisions that can create a variety of unique storylines and multiple endings.

As per Netflix, the story -- or stories -- centres on a recording engineer named Cami (Marano), who seemingly has it all and is headed toward a life of bliss with her boyfriend, Paul. But she feels something is missing, and here come the choices and dilemmas. What if she is actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long-abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? What if Paul isn't the love of her life but rather Rex Galier (Jogia), the sexy British rock star who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Webber), her first love and "the one that got away," the idealistic world traveler who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion? Oh, decisions, decisions. Cami, and viewers, will face a kaleidoscope of tempting-but-tough choices ranging from more serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous truth or dare games.

This marks the latest in Netflix's growing list of interactive titles. The streamer is currently preparing to launch the interactive game show 'Trivia Quest' in April. Past interactive offerings include 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch', 'Cat Burglar', 'Headspace: Unwind Your Mind', and 'Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie'. (ANI)

