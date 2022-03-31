AAP's Goa convenor Mhambrey resigns from all party posts

Goa convenor of the AAP Rahul Mhambrey resigned from all party posts on Thursday, including as its national spokesman, citing ''personal reasons'', days after the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit put up a sub-par performance in the Assembly polls winning just two seats.

Mhambrey told PTI that he has resigned due to ''personal reasons''.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said he has tendered his resignation as the party's Goa convenor, a member of the national executive and also from the new post of national spokesman.

Mhambrey has been associated with the AAP for more than five years and led the party in the February 2022 Goa Assembly polls, which saw it winning two seats - Benaulim and Velim - out of the total 40.

Mhambrey, however, maintained he continues to be a member of the party.

