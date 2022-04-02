Left Menu

Maha: 6-year-old girl drowns in pool during picnic

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-04-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 16:32 IST
Maha: 6-year-old girl drowns in pool during picnic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 6-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool while on a picnic with her family in a bungalow in Uttan area of Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday and the girl, identified as Geetika Nadkarni, hails from Dahisar in north Mumbai, he added.

''She possibly slipped into the pool while walking alongside. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival,'' he said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

