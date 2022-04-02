Maha: 6-year-old girl drowns in pool during picnic

A 6-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool while on a picnic with her family in a bungalow in Uttan area of Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday and the girl, identified as Geetika Nadkarni, hails from Dahisar in north Mumbai, he added.

''She possibly slipped into the pool while walking alongside. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival,'' he said.

