Entertainment News Roundup: Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'; Joni Mitchell takes stage at an all-star pre-Grammys tribute and more

Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'

Actor Will Smith has resigned from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying on Friday that his slapping of presenter Chris Rock on stage at this year's Oscars ceremony was "shocking, painful and inexcusable." "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken," Smith said in a statement.

Joni Mitchell takes stage at an all-star pre-Grammys tribute

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, who broke through gender barriers in the 1960s and 1970s to help define an era, sang on stage for the first time in years on Friday at a musical tribute to her life by artists spanning genres and generations. Musicians including John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, Beck, Mickey Guyton and Brandi Carlile performed favorites from Mitchell's catalog at the annual MusiCares fundraising gala before the Grammys, held this year in Las Vegas.

Factbox-Key nominations for the music industry's 2022 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday. Below is a list of nominations in key categories.

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish compete in wide-open Grammys contest

The music industry hands out its top honors on Sunday with acts from teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo to awards darling Billie Eilish and rapper Lil Nas X competing at a star-studded Grammys ceremony in Las Vegas. Grammy watchers say it is tough to predict who will take the biggest prizes other than best new artist, which is widely expected to go to 19-year-old Rodrigo. Her song "drivers license" went viral in early 2021.

Police offered to arrest Will Smith, Oscars producer says

Los Angeles police were on site and ready to arrest actor Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday for slapping presenter Chris Rock, the producer of the Hollywood ceremony said on Thursday. The authorities did take not any action because Rock declined to press charges, producer Will Packer said, echoing what a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

