Entertainment News Roundup: British government set to sell broadcaster Channel 4; Shawn Mendes' new song not holding back after public breakup and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

British government set to sell broadcaster Channel 4

The British government has decided to sell Channel 4, the publicly-owned but commercially funded broadcaster founded nearly 40 years ago as an edgy alternative to the BBC and ITV, the company said on Monday. Ministers said last year that privatization would help secure Channel 4's future as a public service broadcaster.

Shawn Mendes' new song not holding back after public breakup

Shawn Mendes is working through his very public breakup with singer Camila Cabello with his new single, "When You're Gone". Mendes called the up-tempo tune therapeutic and said it is about the "essence of processing a breakup and what that is and memories and all of these feelings kind of start flowing."

Departing WarnerMedia CEO Kilar sees future of Hollywood in the blockchain

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said the future of Hollywood is in the blockchain as he prepares to leave the media company that he helped lead into the streaming era. Kilar said he saw new opportunities at the intersection of storytelling and technology although he declined to discuss his next pursuit.

'The Northman' aims to tell Viking tale with accuracy and action

Filmmaker Robert Eggers says his new star-studded revenge epic "The Northman" is both a big popcorn movie and a truthful portrayal of Viking culture and mythology. Set in 895, the film stars Alexander Skarsgard as Viking prince Amleth, who flees his home in the North Atlantic after his uncle (Claes Bang) brutally kills his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke).

Batiste wins album honor, Zelenskiy makes appeal at Grammys

Multi-genre artist Jon Batiste won album of the year and R&B duo Silk Sonic took two of the top honors on Sunday at a Grammy awards ceremony that featured a surprise appeal for support from wartime President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Batiste, who leads the band on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," landed five awards overall, including the night's biggest prize for "We Are," a jazz album inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

UK to ban celebrities popular with under-18s from gambling ads

Gambling advertisements in Britain featuring celebrities, sportspeople, and social media influencers popular with the under-18s will be banned under a new ruling designed to protect children in one of the world's largest betting markets. The tougher rules form part of the Advertising Standards Authority's commitment to "safeguarding young people and vulnerable audiences", the regulator said on Tuesday.

New Batman story coming to Spotify podcasts in May, in 9 languages

Spotify's podcast fiction series about Batman alter-ego Bruce Wayne will debut around the world in May with local adaptations in nine countries including India, Brazil, and Japan, the company said on Tuesday. The podcast follows "The Batman" movie, which was released in cinemas in March and has sold nearly $712 million worth of tickets worldwide.

Factbox-Key winners at music's Grammy awards

The Grammy awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday. Below is a list of winners in key categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)