Entertainment News Roundup: Michael Buble finds a 'Higher' calling on latest album; Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave nominated for Ivor songwriting awards and more

Michael Buble finds a 'Higher' calling on latest album

After a 20-year career singer Michael Buble found a new focus for his 11th studio album, "Higher." "I was just so excited to, to try things to, to be things to not only to, to go to places where I might have feared to go earlier in my career or my life, but I was excited to rush into the to the challenge."

Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave nominated for Ivor songwriting awards

British singers Adele, Ed Sheeran and Raye, rapper Dave and group Coldplay will compete for songwriter of the year at the Ivors, organizers said on Thursday, announcing nominees for the annual awards honoring those penning famous lyrics. Producer Dean "Inflo" Josiah Cover, who has worked with the likes of Adele and Little Simz, leads nominations for the awards for songwriters and screen composers with four nods, three of them in the best album category, the UK-based Ivors Academy said.

Camila Cabello gets 'true to herself' with new album

Pop star Camila Cabello went from a bad place to a good place in the making of her third album, "Familia" set for release April 8. The 25-year-old singer said part of that happiness came from a priority shift.

Woman who accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault withdraws lawsuit

An unidentified woman has withdrawn a civil lawsuit she filed against Snoop Dogg in which she accused the American rapper of sexual assault and battery after attending one of his concerts in 2013, according to court documents. The lawsuit was pulled on Wednesday nearly two months after it was filed in the Central District of California and days before Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was set to perform in February's Super Bowl halftime show near Los Angeles.

Pink Floyd joins forces with wounded Ukrainian singer in new song

British rock band Pink Floyd will release a new song on Friday to raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine, featuring the vocals of a Ukrainian singer who quit an international tour to fight for his country and was wounded. The single "Hey Hey, Rise Up" - Pink Floyd's first original new music in almost 30 years - was recorded last week and highlights singing by Andriy Khlyvnyuk from Ukrainian band Boombox, which was taken from a social media post.

Film academy moves up discussion of Will Smith slap to Friday

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has moved up its meeting to discuss possible sanctions against best actor winner Will Smith for slapping presenter Chris Rock to Friday, a letter from the group's president said. The board of governors of the organization, the group that hands out the Academy Awards, previously had been scheduled on April 18 to discuss the incident at last month's Oscars ceremony.

