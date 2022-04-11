Entertainment News Roundup: Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap; WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger, become Warner Bros Discovery and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Sonic 2' Booms to $71 Million, Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' Stalls

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" powered to $71 million in its domestic box office debut, a hopeful indication that family audiences are feeling better about returning to theater. In taking the No. 1 spot, Paramount's kid friendly film towered over Sony's Marvel adaptation "Morbius" and Universal's Michael Bay action-adventure "Ambulance," which debuted to a disappointing $8 million.

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago. The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took the action at a meeting held one week after Smith pre-emptively resigned from the group over his outburst at the live, televised event.

WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger, become Warner Bros Discovery

AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc have completed their merger, the companies said on Friday. The combined company, Warner Bros Discovery Inc, will start trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the ticker symbol "WBD".

