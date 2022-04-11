Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Sonic 2' Booms to $71 Million, Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' Stalls; 'Cabaret', 'Life of Pi' triumph at London's Olivier Awards for theatre and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Sonic 2' Booms to $71 Million, Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' Stalls

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" powered to $71 million in its domestic box office debut, a hopeful indication that family audiences are feeling better about returning to theater. In taking the No. 1 spot, Paramount's kid-friendly film towered over Sony's Marvel adaptation "Morbius" and Universal's Michael Bay action-adventure "Ambulance," which debuted to a disappointing $8 million.

'Cabaret', 'Life of Pi' triumph at London's Olivier Awards for theatre

A critically-acclaimed revival of the musical "Cabaret" and a stage adaptation of his novel "Life of Pi" were the big winners at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, scooping the top prizes on Britain's biggest night for theatre. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the London theatre community reunited for a glitzy ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 Olivier Awards

The Olivier Awards for the theatre were handed out in London on Sunday, with the musical "Cabaret" and the play "Life of Pi" the productions scooping the most prizes. Below is a list of winners in the key categories.

