Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Sonic 2' Booms to $71 Million, Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' Stalls; Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to face off again in U.S. libel trial and more

Box Office: 'Sonic 2' Booms to $71 Million, Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' Stalls

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" powered to $71 million in its domestic box office debut, a hopeful indication that family audiences are feeling better about returning to theater. In taking the No. 1 spot, Paramount's kid-friendly film towered over Sony's Marvel adaptation "Morbius" and Universal's Michael Bay action-adventure "Ambulance," which debuted to a disappointing $8 million.

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to face off again in U.S. libel trial

The latest chapter in Hollywood star Johnny Depp's legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard kicks off on Monday as a U.S. defamation trial begins over allegations Heard made about domestic abuse. Depp, 58, has sued Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she penned a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

'Cabaret','Life of Pi' triumph at London's Olivier Awards for theatre

A critically-acclaimed revival of the musical "Cabaret" and a stage adaptation of his novel "Life of Pi" were the big winners at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, scooping the top prizes on Britain's biggest night for theatre. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the London theatre community reunited for a glitzy ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Kurt Cobain's blue guitar in Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' video to be sold at auction

The iconic blue guitar Kurt Cobain rocked out within Nirvana's seminal 90s "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video is expected to fetch up to $800,000 when it goes up for auction next month. With "Smells Like Teen Spirit" racking up more than 1.4 billion views on YouTube, the 1969 blue Fender is arguably one of the most famous in rock, said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions.

Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 Olivier Awards

The Olivier Awards for the theatre were handed out in London on Sunday, with the musical "Cabaret" and the play "Life of Pi" the productions scooping the most prizes. Below is a list of winners in the key categories.

