Entertainment News Roundup: Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage in tailor-made 'Massive Talent'; With jury picked, Johnny Depp to open U.S. libel case against ex-wife Heard and more

Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage in tailor-made 'Massive Talent'

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage says his immediate reaction to being asked to play a version of himself in the new comedy-action film "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" was a resounding "no". The movie is a love letter to the actor and his career, which spans over four decades. Cage stars as Nick Cage, an ageing actor struggling to book new roles. Desperate, he accepts the offer to appear at a wealthy fan's birthday party in Europe in exchange for a $1 million paycheck.

With jury picked, Johnny Depp to open U.S. libel case against ex-wife Heard

Opening statements are expected on Tuesday in Johnny Depp's U.S. defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the latest chapter in a long-running legal fight between the two Hollywood stars. Depp, 58, has sued Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she penned a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

Universal Music can't help falling for Elvis Presley, to manage song catalog

Universal Music is adding the song catalog of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll", Elvis Presley, including hits such as "Can't Help Falling in Love" and "Jailhouse Rock", under a publishing deal with Authentic Brands Group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although Universal Music Publishing Group said on Tuesday it would approve and collect revenue when Elvis' songs are used in media, films or television.

'Cabaret','Life of Pi' triumph at London's Olivier Awards for theatre

A critically-acclaimed revival of the musical "Cabaret" and a stage adaptation of hit novel "Life of Pi" were the big winners at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, scooping the top prizes in Britain's biggest night for theatre. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the London theatre community reunited for a glitzy ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

'Baby One More Time' - Britney Spears expecting third child

Singer Britney Spears announced she is pregnant with her third child by posting a message on Instagram on Monday. Spears, 40, not only revealed her pregnancy but also appeared to announce she has gotten married to her fiance Sam Asghari, 28, calling him her "husband" in the post-https://www.instagram.com/p/CcONvpGOelB.

Hugh Laurie brings Agatha Christie's murder mystery to TV

British actor Hugh Laurie, best known for playing an eccentric doctor in the TV series "House" , brings what he says is his favorite Agatha Christie novel to the screen with his new TV show "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?". The three-part mini-series was written, produced, and directed by Laurie, who also stars in a supporting role.

Kurt Cobain's blue guitar in Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' video to be sold at auction

The iconic blue guitar Kurt Cobain rocked out within Nirvana's seminal 90s "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video is expected to fetch up to $800,000 when it goes up for auction next month. With "Smells Like Teen Spirit" racking up more than 1.4 billion views on YouTube, the 1969 blue Fender is arguably one of the most famous in rock, said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions.

Hit series 'Russian Doll' returns with more existential questions

Actress and writer Natasha Lyonne dig deeper into existential themes in season two of her hit Netflix show "Russian Doll", this time sending her character Nadia and friend Alan to explore their pasts via a New York subway time portal. After successfully escaping a time loop that saw them repeatedly die in season one, Nadia and Alan go on a new journey spanning different eras. However, once again they will need to find a way out.

Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 Olivier Awards

The Olivier Awards for the theatre were handed out in London on Sunday, with the musical "Cabaret" and the play "Life of Pi" the productions scooping the most prizes. Below is a list of winners in the key categories.

