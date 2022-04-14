Entertainment News Roundup: With jury picked, Johnny Depp opens U.S. libel case against ex-wife Heard; Gilbert Gottfried, boundary-pushing comedian, dead at 67 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

With jury picked, Johnny Depp opens U.S. libel case against ex-wife Heard

Lawyers for Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Tuesday gave a jury an overview of his U.S. defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the latest chapter in a long-running legal fight between the two Hollywood stars. Opening statements kicked off in a Virginia courtroom in a lawsuit Depp, 58, brought against Heard, 35, for $50 million in 2018.

Gilbert Gottfried, boundary-pushing comedian, dead at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, a stand-up comic with a screwy voice and a penchant for pushing boundaries with jokes about the Sept. 11 attacks and the Japanese tsunami, has died at age 67, his family said on Tuesday. Gottfried, a former cast member on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and the voice of a sarcastic parrot in the animated Disney film "Aladdin," suffered a long, unspecified illness, the family statement said.

Universal Music can't help falling for Elvis Presley, to manage song catalog

Universal Music is adding the song catalog of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll", Elvis Presley, including hits such as "Can't Help Falling in Love" and "Jailhouse Rock", under a publishing deal with Authentic Brands Group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although Universal Music Publishing Group said on Tuesday it would approve and collect revenue when Elvis' songs are used in media, films, or television.

Ugandan filmmaker eyes new Africa narrative after Disney animation deal

Ugandan film producer Raymond Malinga, whose work will feature in an upcoming Disney anthology of animated films from across Africa, hopes the project will bring African animation to the world. "Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire", is a ten-part collection of short animations by producers from six African countries that is set to premiere on the Disney Plus streaming platform later this year.

Spotify rebrands live audio streaming service

Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday re-branded its live audio-streaming service to Spotify Live and announced a slew of new content by top artists, as it doubles down on the format at a time when virtual events continue to attract audiences. Rolled out in June 2021 as Spotify Greenroom, the service will be available as a stand-alone app and as a Livestream function on the main Spotify app.

Factbox-From Dylan to Springsteen, music greats sell rights to labels

Universal Music Group said on Tuesday it would manage the song catalog of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" Elvis Presley, the latest such deal by global music labels to generate more revenue from royalties, licensing, and brand deals. For big-name artists such as Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, and Neil Diamond, the agreements offer a chance to reap the benefits of their catalogs, toward the end of their careers.

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018, as part of an agreement with prosecutors that spares the Oscar-winning actor any immediate jail time. The guilty plea, in which Gooding also admitted in court to subjecting two other women to "non-consensual physical contact" in 2018 and 2019, came three years after he was arrested, the Manhattan district attorney's office said in a statement.

Hugh Laurie brings Agatha Christie murder mystery to TV

British actor Hugh Laurie, best known for playing an eccentric doctor in the TV series "House" , brings what he says is his favorite Agatha Christie novel to the screen with his new TV show "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?". The three-part mini-series was written, produced, and directed by Laurie, who also stars in a supporting role.

Hit series 'Russian Doll' returns with more existential questions

Actress and writer Natasha Lyonne dig deeper into existential themes in season two of her hit Netflix show "Russian Doll", this time sending her character Nadia and friend Alan to explore their pasts via a New York subway time portal. After successfully escaping a time loop that saw them repeatedly die in season one, Nadia and Alan go on a new journey spanning different eras. However, once again they will need to find a way out.

