Noida man drowns in Yamuna

A 38-year-old man allegedly drowned in the Yamuna river while taking a dip, police officials said.The incident took place near Wajidpur village where he had gone with his family to pray at a temple on the river bank, the officials said.Gangaram hailed from Ilahabas village.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:23 IST
Noida man drowns in Yamuna
A 38-year-old man allegedly drowned in the Yamuna river while taking a dip, police officials said.

The incident took place near Wajidpur village where he had gone with his family to pray at a temple on the river bank, the officials said.

''Gangaram hailed from Ilahabas village. Before going for the prayers in the temple, he went for a dip in the Yamuna but started drowning in it. When his daughter noticed him drowning, she called for help and some locals reached the spot,'' a police official said.

Gangaram was pulled out from the river and rushed to a hospital but he did not survive, the official said.

The police were also informed about the incident after which the body was sent for a post-mortem and then handed over to the family, the official added.

The police said there has been no complaint in the case by the family of the deceased.

