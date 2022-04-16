Entertainment News Roundup: With jury picked, Johnny Depp opens U.S. libel case against ex-wife Heard; Bollywood stars Bhatt and Kapoor marry and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

With jury picked, Johnny Depp opens U.S. libel case against ex-wife Heard

Lawyers for Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Tuesday gave a jury an overview of his U.S. defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the latest chapter in a long-running legal fight between the two Hollywood stars. Opening statements kicked off in a Virginia courtroom in a lawsuit Depp, 58, brought against Heard, 35, for $50 million in 2018.

Bollywood stars Bhatt and Kapoor marry

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married each other in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. Bhatt, 29 and, Kapoor, 39, have been dating for five years but have maintained a low-profile relationship, apart from occasional pictures on social media and rare appearances together.

Zombies will once again kick off Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival will open on its 75th anniversary next month with the screening of a film about zombies,"Z (Comme Z)" by Michel Hazanavicius, director of award-winning film "The Artist." "It's a zombie comedy that evokes passion for cinema," festival director Thierry Fremaux told a news conference on Thursday, recalling that the 2019 event had kicked off with a film from Jim Jarmusch on the same theme.

CD Projekt says no 'monumental' delay to Witcher 3 next-gen release

A board member of Polish video game maker CD Projekt said on Thursday there is no "monumental" delay to its blockbuster game "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for next-generation consoles, a day after the company postponed the release. CD Projekt had said on Wednesday it had taken work on the version back in-house and postponed the release, previously planned for the second quarter.

UK rock band The Who back on tour after COVID cancellations

After costly pandemic cancellations, British rock band The Who is back on the road again with THE WHO HITS BACK! tour.

"We're just hitting back at COVID because it stopped us in our tracks. We were, we were going to call it, 'Where Were We?'" lead singer Roger Daltrey said ahead of the tour starting next week.

