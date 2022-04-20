Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard allegations 'heinous,' says he never struck her; Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 23% and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rugby-Munster move for Ed Sheeran as concerts force Champions Cup switch

Ed Sheeran has punted Munster from their Thomond Park Stadium for next month's Champions Cup quarter-final tie against Toulouse with the venue set to host the British singer's concerts. The quarter-finals are scheduled for May 6-8 but with Sheeran set to play Limerick's Thomond Park on May 5 and May 6 there is not enough time to return the pitch to a playable standard.

Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard allegations 'heinous,' says he never struck her

Actor Johnny Depp testified on Tuesday that he never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard and was challenging her accusations in a $50 million defamation case in part to protect his children from false information about his behavior. Speaking softly and slowly, Depp said in a Virginia courtroom that it was a "complete shock" about six years ago when Heard "made some quite heinous and disturbing" allegations that he became violent during their relationship.

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 23%

Global streaming giant Netflix Inc on Tuesday reported losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted more contraction in the second quarter, a rare miss for a company that has been a reliable growth engine for investors. The company's stock plunged 23% in after-market trading, erasing $30 billion in market value.

