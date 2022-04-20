Entertainment News Roundup: Rugby-Munster move for Ed Sheeran as concerts force Champions Cup switch; Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard's accusations 'heinous,' says he never struck his ex-wife and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rugby-Munster move for Ed Sheeran as concerts force Champions Cup switch

Ed Sheeran has punted Munster from their Thomond Park Stadium for next month's Champions Cup quarter-final tie against Toulouse with the venue set to host the British singer's concerts. The quarter-finals are scheduled for May 6-8 but with Sheeran set to play Limerick's Thomond Park on May 5 and May 6, there is not enough time to return the pitch to a playable standard.

Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard's accusations 'heinous,' says he never struck his ex-wife

Actor Johnny Depp testified on Tuesday that he never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard and was challenging her accusations in a $50 million defamation case to correct the public's perception and stand up for his children. Speaking softly and slowly for nearly three hours, Depp said in a Virginia courtroom that it was a "complete shock" about six years ago when Heard "made some quite heinous and disturbing" allegations that he became violent during their relationship.

Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans

Netflix Inc said inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted deeper losses ahead, marking an abrupt shift in fortune for a streaming company that thrived during the pandemic. The company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion took a toll, resulting in the loss of 700,000 members.

