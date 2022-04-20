Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp to return to stand in defamation case against ex-wife; Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Johnny Depp to return to stand in defamation case against ex-wife

Actor Johnny Depp is expected to return to the witness stand on Wednesday in a $50 million defamation case he said he brought to expose the truth about his relationship with ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, who has accused him of abuse. In three hours of testimony in a Virginia courtroom on Tuesday, Depp said he and Heard argued, but he never struck her. He wanted to correct the record about his behavior for himself and his children.

Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans

Netflix Inc said inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted deeper losses ahead, marking an abrupt shift in fortune for a streaming company that thrived during the pandemic. The company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion took a toll, resulting in the loss of 700,000 members.

