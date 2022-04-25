Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'The Bad Guys' Topples 'Fantastic Beasts 3' With $24 Million Debut; Comedian Jon Stewart feted for humor, advocacy with Mark Twain Prize

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'The Bad Guys' Topples 'Fantastic Beasts 3' With $24 Million Debut

Universal's kid-friendly caper "The Bad Guys" pulled off a heist for the ages, capturing the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. The animated comedy has collected $24 million from 4,009 North American theaters in its debut, enough to take the crown from "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." In its second weekend of release, the latest chapter in the "Harry Potter" prequel series plummeted to third place with $14 million, a troubling sign for the Warner Bros.' Wizarding film franchise.

Comedian Jon Stewart feted for humor, advocacy with Mark Twain Prize

Comedian Jon Stewart became the 23rd recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, with tributes from late-night television hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel plus music from singer Bruce Springsteen. Stewart, who captured the American zeitgeist while zinging politicians and the media as host of the "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central for 16 years, joked about the big-name stars celebrating him whose careers he helped advance.

