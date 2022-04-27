Entertainment News Roundup: Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for new life in LA in 'I Love America'; Johnny Depp finishes testimony in defamation case and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dinosaurs and superheroes return to rebuild summer movie box office

Tom Cruise is preparing to walk the red carpet at Cannes, tickets for Marvel's next film are selling fast, and a new dinosaur adventure looms large on the summer movie schedule.

That gives movie theater operators hope that their business is finally heading toward normal as they meet with Hollywood studios this week in Las Vegas at the annual CinemaCon convention.

French actor Vincent Lindon to head jury of next Cannes Film Festival

French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the Cannes Film Festival's 75th anniversary edition, with a lineup that includes Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel and an Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann featuring Tom Hanks, the Festival said on its website.

Lindon will follow U.S. director Spike Lee, who headed the jury last year.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns for 'riot' in multiverse 'Dr Strange'

Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his superhero role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", in the hotly-anticipated sequel which has fans guessing which Marvel characters might make surprise appearances. The movie, which begins its global cinema rollout on May 4, sees Cumberbatch's Doctor Stephen Strange travelling into the multiverse, allowing for different versions of himself.

Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for new life in LA in 'I Love America'

Actress Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for a new life in Los Angeles in "I Love America", a French Amazon Original movie inspired by director Lisa Azuelos' own personal experiences. Marceau portrays Lisa, who heads to California for change after her grown-up children leave home and following the death of her mother, who was famous in France. With the help of her LA-based best friend, Luka, Lisa begins dating, with some truly awkward encounters.

Johnny Depp finishes testimony in defamation case, says ex-wife left him 'broken'

Actor Johnny Depp concluded his testimony on Monday in the defamation case he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard, saying he was the victim of domestic violence in their relationship and was "broken" by the time their marriage fell apart. Depp's fourth day on the witness stand in a Virginia court ended with his attorneys playing audio from a conversation that took place after Heard had secured a restraining order against him in 2016.

Crawley family return in new 'Downton Abbey' film

The Crawley family are back, this time with a film that takes place at their famed "Downton Abbey" home as well as the French Riviera in the second movie stemming from the award-winning television series. Released in UK cinemas on Friday, "Downton Abbey: A New Era" sees the return of the fictitious aristocratic Crawley family and their servants who run a sprawling estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

Comedian Jon Stewart feted for humor, advocacy with Mark Twain Prize

Comedian Jon Stewart became the 23rd recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, with tributes from late night television hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel plus music from singer Bruce Springsteen. Stewart, who captured the American zeitgeist while zinging politicians and the media as host of the "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central for 16 years, joked about the big-name stars celebrating him whose careers he helped advance.

