Entertainment News Roundup: Dinosaurs and superheroes return to rebuild summer movie box office; French actor Vincent Lindon to head jury of next Cannes Film Festival and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dinosaurs and superheroes return to rebuild summer movie box office

Tom Cruise is preparing to walk the red carpet at Cannes, tickets for Marvel's next film are selling fast, and a new dinosaur adventure looms large on the summer movie schedule.

That gives movie theater operators hope that their business is finally heading toward normal as they meet with Hollywood studios this week in Las Vegas at the annual CinemaCon convention.

French actor Vincent Lindon to head jury of next Cannes Film Festival

French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the Cannes Film Festival's 75th-anniversary edition, with a lineup that includes Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel and an Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann featuring Tom Hanks, the Festival said on its website.

Lindon will follow U.S. director Spike Lee, who headed the jury last year.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns for 'riot' in multiverse 'Dr Strange'

Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his superhero role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", in the hotly-anticipated sequel which has fans guessing which Marvel characters might make surprise appearances. The movie, which begins its global cinema rollout on May 4, sees Cumberbatch's Doctor Stephen Strange traveling into the multiverse, allowing for different versions of himself.

Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for new life in LA in 'I Love America'

Actress Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for a new life in Los Angeles in "I Love America", a French Amazon Original movie inspired by director Lisa Azuelos' own personal experiences. Marceau portrays Lisa, who heads to California for change after her grown-up children leave home and following the death of her mother, who was famous in France. With the help of her LA-based best friend, Luka, Lisa begins dating, with some truly awkward encounters.

Philippines pulls Hollywood action flick from cinemas over South China Sea map

The Philippines has pulled the plug on all domestic screenings of a Hollywood film called "Uncharted", over a scene showing a disputed map of the South China Sea, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The move comes shortly after Vietnam, another claimant in the South China Sea, also banned the Sony Pictures action movie, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. It was released in the Philippines on Feb. 23.

Exclusive-Netflix inks Japan studio deal in anime push

Netflix Inc on Tuesday announced a multi-film deal with Japan's Studio Colorido, as the streaming giant ramps up its anime offering and looks to Asia for growth. Netflix is co-producing three feature films with Studio Colorido including "Drifting Home", which premieres in September, as it invests more deeply in original anime. The film will also premiere in cinemas domestically.

Crawley family return in new 'Downton Abbey' film

The Crawley family are back, this time with a film that takes place at their famed "Downton Abbey" home as well as the French Riviera in the second movie stemming from the award-winning television series. Released in UK cinemas on Friday, "Downton Abbey: A New Era" sees the return of the fictitious aristocratic Crawley family and their servants who run a sprawling estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

New drama '61st Street' aims to spark conversation about the criminal justice system

In AMC Networks' new U.S. television drama "61st Street," Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance plays devoted lawyer Franklin Roberts who decides to go all-in on a case that could shake the criminal justice system. Roberts represents Moses Johnson (played by British actor Tosin Cole), a promising Black high school track runner in Chicago destined for success in college. Johnson is wrongfully accused of murdering a police officer, setting the scene for plot twists that lead to a bigger discussion of systemic issues in a marginalized community, including its relationship with the police department, drug wars, prison conditions, and access to resources.

James Murdoch, Uday Shankar lead $1.8 billion investment in India's Viacom18

An investment company set up by Rupert Murdoch's son James and former Disney India executive Uday Shankar said on Wednesday it will invest $1.8 billion in Reliance Industries' broadcasting business Viacom18. Bodhi Tree Systems, a venture between James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and Shankar, is leading fundraising in Viacom18 with a consortium of investors aimed at building India's "leading entertainment platform", the entities said in a joint statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)