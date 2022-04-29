Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year; Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for new life in LA in 'I Love America' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year

British comedian James Corden said on Thursday he will exit "The Late Late Show" on CBS television in 2023 after eight years as host to explore other opportunities. Corden announced the news at an episode taping in Los Angeles. He told a studio audience that he saw the show, which he began hosting in 2015, as an "adventure" and not his "final destination" in entertainment.

Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for new life in LA in 'I Love America'

Actress Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for a new life in Los Angeles in "I Love America", a French Amazon Original movie inspired by director Lisa Azuelos' own personal experiences. Marceau portrays Lisa, who heads to California for change after her grown-up children leave home and following the death of her mother, who was famous in France. With the help of her LA-based best friend, Luka, Lisa begins dating, with some truly awkward encounters.

New drama '61st Street' aims to spark conversation about the criminal justice system

In AMC Networks' new U.S. television drama "61st Street," Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance plays devoted lawyer Franklin Roberts who decides to go all-in on a case that could shake the criminal justice system. Roberts represents Moses Johnson (played by British actor Tosin Cole), a promising Black high school track runner in Chicago destined for success in college. Johnson is wrongfully accused of murdering a police officer, setting the scene for plot twists that lead to a bigger discussion of systemic issues in a marginalized community, including its relationship with the police department, drug wars, prison conditions, and access to resources.

Rockers Thunder roar back with new album 'Dopamine'

Fresh from the success of last year's "All The Right Noises", British rockers Thunder are back with a new album inspired by the general isolation felt during the COVID-19 pandemic and people's addiction to social media. Released on Friday, "Dopamine" is the hard rock band's 14th studio album, featuring 16 tracks penned during the lockdown, guitarist and songwriter Luke Morley told Reuters.

James Murdoch, Uday Shankar lead $1.8 billion investment in India's Viacom18

An investment company set up by Rupert Murdoch's son James and former Disney India executive Uday Shankar said on Wednesday it will invest $1.8 billion in Reliance Industries' broadcasting business Viacom18. Bodhi Tree Systems, a venture between James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and Shankar, is leading fundraising in Viacom18 with a consortium of investors aimed at building India's "leading entertainment platform", the entities said in a joint statement.

