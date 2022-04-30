Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year; New drama '61st Street' aims to spark conversation about the criminal justice system and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year

British comedian James Corden said on Thursday he will exit "The Late Late Show" on CBS television in 2023 after eight years as host to explore other opportunities. Corden announced the news at an episode taping in Los Angeles. He told a studio audience that he saw the show, which he began hosting in 2015, as an "adventure" and not his "final destination" in entertainment.

A Minute with: K-pop band ATEEZ on songs, influences and touring

K-pop band ATEEZ will play London's Wembley arena on Saturday as part of their world tour, which was delayed from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Known for songs like "Say My Name" and "Turbulence", the eight-member boy band has garnered a legion of fans around the world since their 2018 debut.

New drama '61st Street' aims to spark conversation about criminal justice system

In AMC Networks' new U.S. television drama "61st Street," Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance plays devoted lawyer Franklin Roberts who decides to go all in on a case that could shake the criminal justice system. Roberts represents Moses Johnson (played by British actor Tosin Cole), a promising Black high school track runner in Chicago destined for success in college. Johnson is wrongfully accused of murdering a police officer, setting the scene for plot twists that lead to a bigger discussion of systemic issues in a marginalized community, including its relationship with the police department, drug wars, prison conditions and access to resources.

Rockers Thunder roar back with new album 'Dopamine'

Fresh from the success of last year's "All The Right Noises", British rockers Thunder are back with a new album inspired by the general isolation felt during the COVID-19 pandemic and people's addiction to social media. Released on Friday, "Dopamine" is the hard rock band's 14th studio album, featuring 16 tracks penned during lockdown, guitarist and songwriter Luke Morley told Reuters.

