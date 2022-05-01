US: 1 dead, several injured in shooting at Mississippi festival
One person is dead and several others were injured following a shooting at a festival in Mississippi, according to sheriff officials.Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on social media that several people were taken to local hospitals Saturday night with unknown injuries, and one person was confirmed dead at the scene. No further information was immediately available.The festival features live entertainment, cooking contests and amusement park rides.
- Country:
- United States
One person is dead and several others were injured following a shooting at a festival in Mississippi, according to sheriff officials.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on social media that "several" people were taken to local hospitals Saturday night with unknown injuries, and one person was confirmed dead at the scene. Jones said the incident occurred at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, which is hosting the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.
Jones said an "officer involved shooting investigation is underway stemming from this incident," but did not provide additional details. He said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist.
A message seeking comment sent early Sunday by The Associated Press to a spokesperson for the bureau was not immediately returned. No further information was immediately available.
The festival features live entertainment, cooking contests and amusement park rides.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones' InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court; Trump attempt at a coup to be a focus of U.S. House hearings, lawmaker Raskin says and more
Alex Jones' InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court
Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy
Indiana Jones 5: Mads Mikkelsen shared his shooting experience with Harrison Ford
US Domestic News Roundup: Sandy Hook families' lawyer says Alex Jones' InfoWars bankruptcy is 'sinister'; Guns became the leading killer of U.S. children, teens in 2020, analysis shows and more