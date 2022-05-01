Left Menu

On her 34th birthday, take a look at some of Anushka Sharma's most stunning outfits

Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma is all set to celebrate her 34th birthday today. In 2008, she made her major Bollywood debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, playing alongside Shah Rukh Khan and proving to be a huge hit.

ANI | Mumbai, (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 14:23 IST
On her 34th birthday, take a look at some of Anushka Sharma's most stunning outfits
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma is all set to celebrate her 34th birthday today. In 2008, she made her major Bollywood debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, playing alongside Shah Rukh Khan and proving to be a huge hit. Here are some of her most well-known outfits, proving that she is a true diva.

1. Whirling in white The 'Sultan' actor literally stole the show donning this all-white attire paired with golden coloured high length heels.

2. Blazing Bronze Anushka dons a bronze-coloured gown and looks sizzling hot and splendid, turning everyone's head over heels once again.

3. Blue Hues Simple yet gorgeous, this blue coloured middy dress is really looking awesome on Anushka. Paired with a hat and black coloured sunglasses, the actor is dropping some major vacay goals for fans.

4. Chequered Checked Giving her fans some major boss lady vibes, the 'Zero'actor, while wearing this plaid jumpsuit, was indeed looking like a stunner.

5. The one in the saree While carrying a saree also, Anushka knows how to play the fashion game well. With this green-hued floral printed saree teamed with these big earrings, the 'NH-10' actor looked astounding and amazing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022