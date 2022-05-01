Pete Davidson marks his stand-up return with comments on Kanye West during comedy set

Left Menu

Comedian Pete Davidson has made his return to the stand-up scene after three years and during his comedy set he made a few observations about Kanye West.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 15:09 IST
Pete Davidson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Comedian Pete Davidson has made his return to the stand-up scene after three years and during his comedy set he made a few observations about Kanye West. According to Deadline, while speaking about his relationship with Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian, Davidson also addressed the attacks made by the rapper on him, going on to compare it with Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap.

He joked about the rapper telling him about having AIDS and being convinced because Kanye "is a genius." Davidson further recalled watching a basketball game last year with Chris Rock and Jon Stewart, referring to it as the "before time." He joked, "Before life was over." He went on to compare Kanye's claymation video with the Will Smith slap. The rapper had released the music video for 'Eazy', wherein a Kanye lookalike cuts off Davidson's head.

Davidson, who will next be seen on the big screen in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies', 'Good Mourning with a U' and 'Meet Cute', has been on a leave from 'Saturday Night Live' as he has been filming the Miramax horror thriller 'The Home', as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

