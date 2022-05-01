Left Menu

Anushka Sharma's brother extends birthday wishes for sister with goofy throwback picture

As Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned a year older on Sunday, Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma, shared an adorable throwback picture to mark her special occasion.

Updated: 01-05-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 15:54 IST
Anushka Sharma with her brother Karnesh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned a year older on Sunday, Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma, shared an adorable throwback picture to mark her special occasion. Taking to his Instagram stories, the duo can be seen hugging each other and enjoying each other's company. Anushka can be seen sporting a black leather jacket and giving a wide smile while Karnesh was seen in a black jacket with a white shirt.

Along with the goofy throwback picture, Karnesh wrote, "Happy Happy for rest of your life @anushkasharma." Talking about Anushka's work front, she has started shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. (ANI)

