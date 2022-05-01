Taz added the magic in 'It's magic' from 'Koi...Mil Gaya': Hrithik remembers Stereo Nation singer

Left Menu

Paying tributes to indie pop sensation Taz, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Sunday said his soulful voice added the magic in his popular dance number Its magic from Koi...Mil Gaya.Taz, whose real name was Tarsame Singh Saini, passed away on Friday at the age of 54 after a prolonged illness.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 15:56 IST
Hrithik Roshan (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Paying tributes to indie pop sensation Taz, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Sunday said his soulful voice added the ''magic'' in his popular dance number ''It's magic'' from ''Koi...Mil Gaya''.

Taz, whose real name was Tarsame Singh Saini, passed away on Friday at the age of 54 after a prolonged illness. The UK-based musician of Indian descent was regarded as a pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music.

Hrithik took to Twitter and remembered the musician, who had sung the chartbuster track from the actor's 2003 sci-fi blockbuster, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

''Taz added the magic in 'It's magic' from Koi Mil Gaya with his soulful voice. Prayers and strength to his family. You will be missed. RIP,'' the 48-year-old star wrote.

Taz was the lead singer of the band Stereo Nation, known for songs like ''Pyar Ho Gaya'', ''Nachenge Saari Raat'' and ''Gallan Gorian''. His Bollywood hits included tracks like ''Daroo Vich Pyar'' ('Tum Bin'), and ''Mujhpe to Jadoo'' from ''Race'' among others. Actor Kavita Kaushik also paid tributes to the musician and tweeted, '''Thoda Daru vich pyaar mila de!' Must have rewinded the cassette 100 times and danced each time! No songs or singers today have that magic!'' On Saturday, a family friend had told PTI that the singer was diagnosed with hernia pre-COVID and wasn't keeping well since then.

''He was diagnosed with a hernia pre-COVID but couldn't get a hospital bed during lockdown. Then he went into a coma in March, came out but never recovered. He died on Friday in hospital,'' the family friend said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

