Sussanne Khan feels lucky to be son Hridaan's mom as he turns a year older

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan has penned a heartfelt note for his son Hridaan on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne shared a cute video where they can be seen enjoying each other's company.

Addressing her son as an 'amazing birthday boy', she wrote, "Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy.. My Sky full of Ridz.. onwards and upwards to the best years of your life.. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #hridaan #14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz." As soon as she shared the post, celebrities and fans showered love on the birthday boy. Ridhi Dogra wrote, "Happy Birthday to your darling boy ridz from another Rids!", while Kunal Kapoor dropped hearts in the comments section.

On the other hand, Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also extended his birthday greetings to his grandchild by sharing a smiling picture. Along with an adorable snap, he wrote, "Birthday greetings to my dear Ridz happiness blessings & love always."

For the unversed, Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. (ANI)

