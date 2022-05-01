Left Menu

Sussanne Khan feels lucky to be son Hridaan's mom as he turns a year older

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan has penned a heartfelt note for his son Hridaan on his birthday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:51 IST
Sussanne Khan feels lucky to be son Hridaan's mom as he turns a year older
Sussanne Khan with son Hridaan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan has penned a heartfelt note for his son Hridaan on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne shared a cute video where they can be seen enjoying each other's company.

Addressing her son as an 'amazing birthday boy', she wrote, "Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy.. My Sky full of Ridz.. onwards and upwards to the best years of your life.. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #hridaan #14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz." As soon as she shared the post, celebrities and fans showered love on the birthday boy. Ridhi Dogra wrote, "Happy Birthday to your darling boy ridz from another Rids!", while Kunal Kapoor dropped hearts in the comments section.

On the other hand, Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also extended his birthday greetings to his grandchild by sharing a smiling picture. Along with an adorable snap, he wrote, "Birthday greetings to my dear Ridz happiness blessings & love always."

For the unversed, Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022