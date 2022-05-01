Left Menu

Rudraksha saplings planted at DSVV campus to mark 600th week of plantation drive

Rudraksha saplings were planted on the precincts of a Shiva temple on Haridwar-based Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya campus on Sunday to mark the 600th week of a countrywide weekly tree plantation drive being run by the Gayatri Parivar since 2010.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:51 IST
Rudraksha saplings planted at DSVV campus to mark 600th week of plantation drive
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Rudraksha saplings were planted on the precincts of a Shiva temple on the Haridwar-based Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya campus on Sunday to mark the 600th week of a countrywide weekly tree plantation drive being run by the Gayatri Parivar since 2010. Gayatri Parivar volunteers from Kolkata have planted more than one crore saplings so far in around 300 towns of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra under the drive, Kolkata Gayatri Parivar youth group chief Ravi Sharma said.

Speaking on the occasion, Gayatri Parivar head Pranav Pandya said large-scale tree plantation is the only way to counter the effects of global warming. ''We should draw inspiration from countries like Singapore where every individual contributes to a countrywide plantation campaign by planting saplings on his own. We should also plant trees wherever we can,'' Pandya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022