Kangana Ranaut wishes her father happy birthday, shares old photo of him

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday extended birthday wishes to her father and shared an older photo of him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:09 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday extended birthday wishes to her father and shared an older photo of him. The 'Queen' actor dropped a throwback snap of her father in her Instagram story, wherein she wrote "Happy birthday papa.... Thank you for selflessly raising us to the best of your abilities."

In the picture, her father can be seen wearing a white shirt paired with grey pants, candidly posing for the camera. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' trailer was released on Friday, and the film will be released on May 20. She will also be featured in 'Tejas,' which will be released on October 5 this year, and she will soon be making her digital debut as a Producer with the film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

