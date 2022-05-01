Left Menu

Here is what husband Virat Kohli has to say to his wife Anushka Sharma on her 34th birthday

Among others, Virat Kohli also took to his social media and wished his wife, Anushka Sharma, with a cute birthday message, on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:55 IST
Virat Kohli (Image: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Among others, Virat Kohli also took to his social media and wished his wife, Anushka Sharma, with a cute birthday message, on Sunday. Former RCB captain, Virat, took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures, where they can be seen partying and celebrating Anushka's birthday with other RCB teammates, captioning it,

"Thank god you were born. I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around", to which Anushka replied, "Stole my words and my heart ( CHEEESSSSYYYYY)" which is winning the internet now. The comment area was flooded with heart emoticons, indicating that fans were eagerly anticipating husband Virat's wishes that one social media user also added, "I was totally anticipating the message", and another one commented, "#Virushka".

The couple, like always, looked so amazing and stunning, again dropping some major love goals to their fans and admirers. Virat Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

