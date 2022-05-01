Left Menu

Moon not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:43 IST
Moon not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Tuesday
  • Country:
  • India

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday as the moon was not sighted on Sunday evening.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places in New Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and other parts of the country to establish that the moon had not been sighted anywhere.

''Therefore, Monday will be the last day of Ramzan and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday,'' he said.

Markazi Chand Committee head Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also announced that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted and therefore Eid would be celebrated on May 3.

Muslim socio-religious organisation Edara-e-Sharia, Patna, announced that Eid would be celebrated on May 3 as the moon had not been sighted in the evening.

For the past two years, Muslims have been observing the fasting month and celebrating Eid in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, many of the Covid curbs have been lifted following a dip in cases and vaccination of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022