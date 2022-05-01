Sussanne Khan's rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni reacts to her son's birthday post

Interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished her son Hridaan on his birthday as he turned 14. She shared a video featuring several childhood pictures of her adorable son on Instagram. The video also features Sussanne's pictures with some priceless moments with her boys, Hridaan and Hrehaan.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy.. My Sky full of Ridz.. onwards and upwards to the best years of your life.. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #hridaan#14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz" Ever since she shared the post on Instagram, celebrities and her friends from the Industry flooded the comments sections with congratulatory wishes and blessings for her little boy.

Sussanne's rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni dropped a much-anticipated comment, "Happy happy birthday to ridzu". Other celebrities such as Ridhi Dogra, Pragya Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Vedhika also poured in their love for the adorable mother-son duo.

Sussanne Khan married Hrithik Roshan in 2000 after dating for several years. However, after 13 years of marriage, the couple got divorced and are now co-parents of their two children, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan has recently been in the news after her photos with boyfriend Arslan Goni, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, have been talked about on all social media platforms. The images shared by Pooja Bedi were from a party in Goa.

