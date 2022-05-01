Left Menu

Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up: family source

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:12 IST
Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up: family source
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to a city hospital for a ''routine check-up'' and is back home now.

According to a source close to the family, the 86-year-old star is ''completely fine''.

''He was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up and he is completely fine. He is at home now,'' the source close to the family told PTI.

Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, made foray into films with Arjun Hingorani's ''Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere'' in 1960.

Some of his best performances include classics such as ''Sholay'', ''Chupke Chupke'', ''Yaadon Ki Baaraat'', ''Satyakam'' and ''Seeta Aur Geeta''.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'', alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022