Left Menu

Dharmendra back home after hospitalisation for back pain, says 'will be careful now'

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Sunday said he has returned home after three-four days of hospitalisation due to big muscle pull at the back.The 86-year-old star took to Twitter and posted a video asking his fans and well wishers to not worry about his health.Friends, dont do anything over.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 23:31 IST
Dharmendra back home after hospitalisation for back pain, says 'will be careful now'
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Sunday said he has returned home after three-four days of hospitalisation due to ''big muscle pull at the back''.

The 86-year-old star took to Twitter and posted a video asking his fans and well wishers to not worry about his health.

''Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital dor two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I'm back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all,'' he said in the video.

Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, made foray into films with Arjun Hingorani’s “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere” in 1960.

Some of his best performances include classics such as “Sholay”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, “Satyakam” and “Seeta Aur Geeta”.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
2
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global
4
During middle, old age seven hours of sleep is optimal: Research

During middle, old age seven hours of sleep is optimal: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022