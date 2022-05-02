Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hollywood actress Jolie visits Lviv, trip interrupted by sirens

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, going to the station to meet people displaced by the war with Russia before later leaving after air-raid sirens sounded. Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, which says more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, which represents around 30% of Ukraine's pre-war population.

A Minute with: K-pop band ATEEZ on songs, influences and touring

K-pop band ATEEZ will play London's Wembley arena on Saturday as part of their world tour, which was delayed from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Known for songs like "Say My Name" and "Turbulence", the eight-member boy band has garnered a legion of fans around the world since their 2018 debut.

Box Office: 'The Bad Guys' Leads Quiet Weekend With $16 Million

Another weekend, another new Liam Neeson action-thriller in theaters. "Memory," the actor's nth COVID-era caper to play on the big screen, debuted over the weekend to $3.1 million from 2,555 North American cinemas. Its eighth-place finish is a weak result, but one that's close to Neeson's recent theatrical releases like "Blacklight" ($3.6 million debut), "Honest Thief" ($3.6 million debut) and "The Marksman" ($3.1 million debut).

