Left Menu

Tiger Shroff Starrer Heropanti 2 Show Solid Growth

And now shows a massive jump of 40 percent in term of business.According to industry trade pandits, if the film holds its ground till Eid, it will clocks massive number at the box-office, and given the steady growth at box-office, the film is definitely headed towards clocking double digits collection.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 12:44 IST
Tiger Shroff Starrer Heropanti 2 Show Solid Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Actor Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2 released on 29th April with mixed reviews and tough competition from Runway 34 and KGF Chapter 2, despite staggering odds, the film has managed to collect approximately Rs. 7 crore on the opening day and now shows a huge jump on Sunday. Ahmed Khan's directorial, Heropanti 2, a standalone sequel to Heropanti, took the root franchise to a whole new international vibe, with stellar ensemble and hit music. And now shows a massive jump of 40 percent in term of business.

According to industry trade pandits, if the film holds its ground till Eid, it will clocks massive number at the box-office, and given the steady growth at box-office, the film is definitely headed towards clocking double digits collection. Recently released Runway 34, posed a massive threat to the opening of the film, plus KGF: Chapter 2 is still ruling the ticket window, despite tough competition, Heropanti 2 has managed to clock great progress at box-office.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s is synonym with Eid release, his movie always collects great revenue, and Heropanti 2 being the quintessential massy action thriller, it will definitely gather momentum post Eid. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022