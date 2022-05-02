Tiger Shroff Starrer Heropanti 2 Show Solid Growth

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Actor Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2 released on 29th April with mixed reviews and tough competition from Runway 34 and KGF Chapter 2, despite staggering odds, the film has managed to collect approximately Rs. 7 crore on the opening day and now shows a huge jump on Sunday. Ahmed Khan's directorial, Heropanti 2, a standalone sequel to Heropanti, took the root franchise to a whole new international vibe, with stellar ensemble and hit music. And now shows a massive jump of 40 percent in term of business.

According to industry trade pandits, if the film holds its ground till Eid, it will clocks massive number at the box-office, and given the steady growth at box-office, the film is definitely headed towards clocking double digits collection. Recently released Runway 34, posed a massive threat to the opening of the film, plus KGF: Chapter 2 is still ruling the ticket window, despite tough competition, Heropanti 2 has managed to clock great progress at box-office.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s is synonym with Eid release, his movie always collects great revenue, and Heropanti 2 being the quintessential massy action thriller, it will definitely gather momentum post Eid. PWR PWR

