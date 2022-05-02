Left Menu

Madhabi Mukherjee's health condition improving

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital with general weakness as well as history of persistent anaemia and uncontrolled diabetes on April 29.Known to be a favourite of Ray, she had acted in his films Mahanagar and Kapurush.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:20 IST
Madhabi Mukherjee's health condition improving
  • Country:
  • India

The health condition of legendary Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee is improving, both clinically and symptomatically, authorities of the hospital where she is being treated said on Monday. The octogenarian actress, who acheived fame in international film for her role as 'Charu', a bored home maker, in Satyajit Ray's critically acclaimed film 'Charulata', is haemodynamically stable, they said. ''A few more tests and specialists' consultations will take place for minor age-related problems. She is expected to be discharged soon thereafter,'' a statement issued by Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital said. Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital with general weakness as well as history of persistent anaemia and uncontrolled diabetes on April 29.

Known to be a favourite of Ray, she had acted in his films 'Mahanagar' and 'Kapurush'. She had also acted in Ritwik Ghatak's 'Subranarekha' and Mrinal Sen's 'Baishey Shravana'. Mukherjee had won the National Fim Award for best actress for her perfomance in 'Diba Ratrir Kabya' (Poetry of Days and Nights) and had shared screen space with evergreen Bengali film luminaries Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chatterjee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022