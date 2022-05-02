Madhabi Mukherjee's health condition improving

The health condition of legendary Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee is improving, both clinically and symptomatically, authorities of the hospital where she is being treated said on Monday. The octogenarian actress, who acheived fame in international film for her role as 'Charu', a bored home maker, in Satyajit Ray's critically acclaimed film 'Charulata', is haemodynamically stable, they said. ''A few more tests and specialists' consultations will take place for minor age-related problems. She is expected to be discharged soon thereafter,'' a statement issued by Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital said. Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital with general weakness as well as history of persistent anaemia and uncontrolled diabetes on April 29.

Known to be a favourite of Ray, she had acted in his films 'Mahanagar' and 'Kapurush'. She had also acted in Ritwik Ghatak's 'Subranarekha' and Mrinal Sen's 'Baishey Shravana'. Mukherjee had won the National Fim Award for best actress for her perfomance in 'Diba Ratrir Kabya' (Poetry of Days and Nights) and had shared screen space with evergreen Bengali film luminaries Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chatterjee.

