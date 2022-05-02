Left Menu

Adivi Sesh's 'HIT: The Second Case' to release in July

Actor Adivi Sesh on Monday announced that his upcoming Telugu action thriller HIT The Second Case will release theatrically on July 29.The film is a sequel to the 2020 movie HIT The First Case. Get ready for spine chilling suspense on the 29th of July, the 36-year-old actor wrote.The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Bhanu Chander.

Actor Adivi Sesh on Monday announced that his upcoming Telugu action thriller ''HIT: The Second Case'' will release theatrically on July 29.

The film is a sequel to the 2020 movie ''HIT: The First Case''. The second installment is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who was also behind the original.

Sesh shared the film's release date on Twitter. ''Something dangerous about to unfold in the HIT universe! Get ready for spine chilling suspense on the 29th of July,'' the 36-year-old actor wrote.

The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Bhanu Chander. ''HIT: The Second Case'' is produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

The first installment chronicled the story of a cop, who is on the trail of a missing girl. Its Hindi remake, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, is currently in post production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

