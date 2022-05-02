Mindhunter Season 3 is still on “hold” but director shares what it would have showed

While Mindhunter Season 3 has not been announced so far, many fans are hoping that the third season will definitely come. The first two seasons were released worldwide on Netflix in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Mindhunter Season 3 was never officially canceled, which led many viewers to assume that the renewal of the third season is just a matter of time.

After the executive producer David Fincher, now the Season 2 director Andrew Dominik has opened up about Mindhunter Season 3. In a recent interview with Collider, director Andrew Dominik expressed his views on where Mindhunter Season 3 would have gone if the series had not have been put on "indefinite hold."

He revealed Mindhunter Season 3 plot would have sent the show's FBI profilers to Hollywood where they would have met up with a couple of high-profile filmmakers to share their findings. Unfortunately, the Netflix drama is still in doubt.

Andrew Dominik said, "What they were going to do with Season 3 was they were going to go [to] Hollywood. So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann. And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. It would've been... That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start."

According to several reports, there were several hints that David Fincher could return with Mindhunter Season 3. Netflix made an announcement in January 2020 that the potential for Mindhunter Season 3 was on indefinite hold, as David Fincher wanted to pursue other projects but might "revisit [the series] in the future".

However, David Fincher later said in an interview that Mindhunter Season 3 is likely not happening, partly due to the fact that it would have required an even steeper budget than the previous one.

He said, "For the viewership it had, it was a very expensive show. I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic – dollars have to equal eyeballs."

Meanwhile, in the interview, Dominik also talked about his experience directing Season 2's Charles Manson episodes:

"I probably got involved in it for the same reason that you liked it, right. I really loved it. And I knew David and I called him up, and he was like, "Do you want to do the Manson episode?" ... I mean, how can you say no to the Charles Manson episode? ... I got to work on that basically because I knew David, and it was a really good experience. It was very kind of collegial. Usually directing's kind of a lonely job in a way because you're the one always saying no, and you're the one that's in charge of everything. Everybody's having to deal with you, and you have to stay responsible. You can't sort of fuck around the way everybody else on a movie can. So it was really nice to do something with Fincher because it was like having a director pal, and he would shoot pieces of my episode, and I'd shoot little bits of his episode. It's always really interesting to be inside somebody else's process."

After the release of Mindhunter Season 2 last year, Netflix ended its contract with the stars and put the show on indefinite hold. But a third season was not canceled officially, and speculations regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3 are ongoing.

