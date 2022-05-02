Actor Maala Parvathy resigns from internal complaints committee of AMMA

Actor Maala Parvathy on Monday announced her resignation from the internal complaints committee (ICC) of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), saying the organisation did not take any action against actor-producer Vijay Babu who has been charged with rape by a young actor.

Speaking to the media, Parvathy said the ICC had recommended action against Babu but its statement issued on Sunday does not sound like a disciplinary action.

''AMMA's statement does not look like disciplinary action and as an ICC member, I cannot accept it. Hence, I have given my resignation from ICC,'' she told the media. Parvathy also said that the producer had disclosed the identity of the survivor and it is against the law. The AMMA had on Sunday in a release said the actor had given a letter to the organisation saying he wants to stay away from the executive committee in light of the allegations against him as he did not want the incident to bring discredit to the organisation. ''The committee has discussed the letter given by Vijay Babu and accepted his demand,'' AMMA had said.

The female actor, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu's production house, filed a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook after the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one-and-a-half months.

Babu, who is untraceable since the police launched the probe, appeared in a Facebook live session on Tuesday last and claimed innocence, saying he is the ''real victim.'' As the producer, who is also the founder of the production company Friday Film House, disclosed the survivor's name and identity, which is an offence, another case was also filed against him. Babu, on Friday, moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the actress rape case. Meanwhile, another woman had raised a fresh allegation against him on Friday through a social media page. However, police have not yet registered a case in this regard as there was no official complaint.

