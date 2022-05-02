There is no main and supporting cast in ‘Our Blues’: Korean star Shin Min-a

“Our Blues”, an omnibus format Korean drama about love, life and healing, gives all its characters a chance to shine, says actor Shin Min-a.

Each chapter of the 20-episode series focuses on the relationship between a different set of characters who are a part of the close-knit community in Jeju, the most populous island in South Korea.

In the ongoing show, the “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” star plays Seon-ah, a young mother with depression who moves to Jeju Island after her divorce. “Our Blues” pairs the popular actor with Lee Byung-hun, her co-star from “A Bittersweet Life”.

“In this series, there is no main and supporting cast. Each episode has a different main character, which makes the overall flow special and unique. “The story thus flows in an unexpected way, piquing the viewers’ attention and making them curious about what will happen next. This is what makes ‘Our Blues’ so special,” Shin Min-a said in an email interview to PTI.

A collaboration between popular writer Noh Hee-kyung and director Kim Kyu-tae of ''It's Okay, That's Love'' fame, “Our Blues” started streaming on Netflix in India from April 9. The Jeju Island-set drama, which airs on tvN channel in Korea, has so far aired eight episodes.

Cha Seung-won said he never imagined that “this line-up of actors” would be possible to assemble. The actor, known for K-dramas such as ''Bodyguard'' and ''A Korean Odyssey'', played a bank employee named Han-soo who struggles to balance his dwindling finances with his daughter’s dream of becoming a professional golfer.

“I felt happy and satisfied for the first time in a while. I especially liked how the story was told from different perspectives, perfected with actors’ performances, effectively conveying the intention of writer Noh, who said that every person in real life is the main character in their own life episode,” he said.

Han Ji-min, best known to viewers in India for her roles in “Padam Padam”, “Hyde Jekyll, Me” and “One Spring Night”, said her character of Lee Yeong-ok, a trainee 'haenyeo' (female diver) with a mysterious past was “candid and daring”.

“Writer Noh always looks for ways to give actors new roles. People have different sides to them, but Yeong-ok was candid and daring, which made her feel very humane. I was attracted to my character because she’s not predictable. I wanted to show a new side of my acting,” she said.

“Our Blues” also marks the return of actor Kim Woo-bin to a TV drama after 2016's ''Uncontrollably Fond'', in which he starred with Bae Suzy. The actor, who took a break from work to focus on the treatment of nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, announced his recovery in 2019.

Though the drama also features his real-life partner Shin Min-a, he is paired opposite Han Ji-min. Talking about his role as Park Jeong-jun, the actor said he could relate to the warm nature of his on-screen character of a sea captain. “I was moved by this perfect script along with the writer and director, who I’ve always wanted to work with. I was also curious to see what living as Jeong-jun would be like, especially because I think I could understand how he felt,” Kim Woo-bin added.

Asked why he decided to star in “Our Blues”, Lee Byung-hun said the show chronicles the story about the pain, scars and our daily lives. He plays Lee Dong-seok, a truck merchant, in the drama. ''The story and emotions that it shows can be sometimes too realistic, so it’s really special that it strongly resonates with viewers,'' the actor, who was last seen in “Squid Game” in a guest appearance as 'The Front Man', said.

“Parasite” star Lee Jung-eun, who plays the owner of a fish-stall in the show named Jeong Eun-hee, said “Our Blues” explores how everyone has a lonely side despite leading a busy life.

“As we all go about our very busy lives these days, everyone has a story and everyone has a lonely side. We need time to look around us and embrace our neighbours and friends. “‘Our Blues’ is a drama that has that kind of heartwarming story. I think the audience can look forward to finding some comfort from it, and think of it as a heartwarming drama. I hope the audience can just watch it without any complicated thoughts running through their minds,” she said.

Actor Uhm Jung-hwa, whose character Go Mi-ran is yet make an appearance in “Our Blues”, said she working with writer Noh was on her wish list for a while. ''Even if it wasn't Mi-ran, I would have been attracted to anyone in this drama, since the characters were created by writer Noh,'' she added.

