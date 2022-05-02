Left Menu

Hema Malini shares update on Dharmendra's health, thanks well-wishers

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, on the occasion of her wedding anniversary, shared an update regarding her husband Dharmendra's health. The veteran star was discharged yesterday from a private hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted last week due to back pain.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-05-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 15:33 IST
Dharmendra, Hema Malini (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, on the occasion of her wedding anniversary, shared an update regarding her husband Dharmendra's health. The veteran star was discharged yesterday from a private hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted last week due to back pain. Hema took to her Twitter handle and thanked well-wishers by writing, "I would like to thank thousands of well-wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji's health."

Giving the health update, she added, "Yes, he was in the hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind." Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week after he suffered a muscle pull in his back while shooting. He was discharged on Sunday.

The actor later also shared a video on Twitter, where he said, "Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don't worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

