Meghan Markle's animated kids series 'Pearl' axed by Netflix

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-05-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 15:40 IST
Streaming platform Netflix has scrapped kids animated show ''Pearl'', to be produced by Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry's Archewell Productions.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the series was axed as one of the platform's strategic decisions surrounding their original animated content.

Netlfix and Archewell Productions, however, remain close partners with several other projects in development and production.

The banner's partnership with Netflix was announced in September 2020 under which they would create scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming.

''Pearl'' was greenlit back in July 2021, with Markle attached as one of the series' executive producers. The show would focus on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

