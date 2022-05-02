Naomi Judd's daughters inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame day after her death

A day after legendary singer-songwriter Naomi Judd's death, her children Naomi and Wynonna Judd, known as The Judds, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. According to Fox News, the induction ceremony, which took place in Nashville, Tennessee, was filled with tears, music and laughter as people mourned Naomi's death, while also honouring the four inductees.

In addition to The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayes and Pete Drake joined the Country Music Hall of Fame Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more performed their hit songs. Wynonna and Ashley Judd accepted their late mother's induction amid tears, holding on to each other and reciting a Bible verse. "Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing," Wynonna Judd said.

As per Deadline, the Judds signed to RCA Nashville in 1983 and released six studio albums between then and 1991. Winning five Grammy Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and nine Country Music Association awards they have been one of the most successful acts in country music history. Naomi's death was announced earlier on Saturday by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)