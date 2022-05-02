Mithun Chakraborty discharged from Bengaluru hospital, is absolutely fine: spokesperson

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital recently, has been discharged.

Chakraborty's visit to the hospital was part of a routine check up and there is nothing to be worried about, the actor's spokesperson said on Monday.

''He had gone for a routine check up and there is nothing to worry about. He is already at home. He is absolutely fit and fine. There is no reason to panic,'' the spokesperson told PTI.

The 71-year-old actor's pictures from the medical facility surfaced online on Saturday after BJP National Secretary Dr Anupam Hazra tweeted ''Get well soon Mithun Da''.

Chakraborty, who started his acting journey with filmmaker Mrinal Sen’s National Award winning 1976 drama “Mrigayaa”, is known for starring in hits like “Disco Dancer”, “Dance Dance”, “Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki” and “Commando” among others.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in ''The Kashmir Files''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)