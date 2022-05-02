Left Menu

President Kovind greets citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. During the holy month of Ramzan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers, he said. ''Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramzan ends. Special importance is given to distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society,'' Kovind said. On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy, the President said.

“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

